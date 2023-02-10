Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $711,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 84,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.45. 607,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,345. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

