Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.48. The stock had a trading volume of 144,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

