Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,004 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.07. The stock had a trading volume of 940,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

