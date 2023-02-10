Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $505.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $504.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $453.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.74. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $379.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

