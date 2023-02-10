Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 10,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 34,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Novonix Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

