NULS (NULS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.76 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $25.76 million and $1.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00432197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,185.90 or 0.28629496 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00450462 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.