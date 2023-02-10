Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 349.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NRIX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.