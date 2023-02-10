Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 349.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NRIX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 74,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 410.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 92.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,797 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 566,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.