O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 1,440 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $480.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.62.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

