O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 2,426 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $317.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.30 and a 200 day moving average of $294.57. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.