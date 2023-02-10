O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Insider Sells $384,383.78 in Stock

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 1,012,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

