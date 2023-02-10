OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $335,260.56

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $335,260.56 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

