Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
ONTX opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
