Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

ONTX opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

About Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.