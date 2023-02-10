Ontology (ONT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $188.50 million and approximately $62.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.82 or 0.07092303 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00082081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00061876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023245 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.