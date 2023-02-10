Oppenheimer Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after buying an additional 543,343 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $28,940,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $9,447,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.