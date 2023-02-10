Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0919

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.45 million and $3.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031677 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00220940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09155666 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,472,106.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

