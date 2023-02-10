O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $29.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $817.00. 990,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,720. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $818.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $773.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,435 shares of company stock worth $8,840,610 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

