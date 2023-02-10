Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

