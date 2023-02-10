Otis Worldwide (OTIS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) recently:

2/2/2023 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Otis Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Otis Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,673. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

