Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Financial Analysis

Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $541.53 million 3.40 $41.98 million $0.41 97.78 Aclaris Therapeutics $23.50 million 39.33 -$90.86 million ($1.29) -10.74

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aclaris Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 3.19% 12.34% 4.92% Aclaris Therapeutics -349.26% -39.41% -32.08%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacira BioSciences and Aclaris Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $62.70, suggesting a potential upside of 56.40%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.67%. Given Aclaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Pacira BioSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

