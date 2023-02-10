Pareto Securities Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 170 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.25.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

