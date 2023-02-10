PARSIQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.80 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and $4.89 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00433415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,237.20 or 0.28710187 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00451376 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

