PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $27.27 million and $7.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

