Partners Group Holding AG Acquires Shares of 226,140 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 78.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 19.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 5,333,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,835,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

