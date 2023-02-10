Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487.97. 38,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,813. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

