Partners Group Holding AG Has $12.61 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

