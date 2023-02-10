Partners Group Holding AG Invests $25.54 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,804,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,540,000. NU accounts for approximately 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,632,661 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 3,818,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

