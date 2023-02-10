PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

PYPL opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

