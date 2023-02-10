PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its Q1 guidance to $1.08-1.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to ~$4.87 EPS.
Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,362,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $125.28.
Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
