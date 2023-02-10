PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its Q1 guidance to $1.08-1.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to ~$4.87 EPS.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,362,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,366,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. PayPal has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

