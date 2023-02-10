PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 250.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 191,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.21 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.