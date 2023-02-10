PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$7.20 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $240.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 73.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

