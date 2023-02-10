PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.78. 9,594,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

