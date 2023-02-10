PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.30. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$7.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,594,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.