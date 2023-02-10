Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $11.04. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3,358 shares trading hands.
Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.25.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
