Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.60

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $11.04. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 3,358 shares trading hands.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.