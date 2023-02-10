Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

PFE traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,658,693. The stock has a market cap of $245.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.