Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-6.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,057,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,635. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,202,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
