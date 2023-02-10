Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.51 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

