Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $129,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. 1,512,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,973,943. The company has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

