Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

FCX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. 950,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

