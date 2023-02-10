Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,952,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,935 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 424,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,069,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,869 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,202,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,612 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,219. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 62.60% and a negative return on equity of 867.35%. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

