Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $41,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 20.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $278,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,144,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.6 %

Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.86%. Analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.