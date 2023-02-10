Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.27% of Stratasys worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 54.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 307,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stratasys by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 174,940 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,967. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.86 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

