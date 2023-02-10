Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.23.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.77 on Friday, hitting $216.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,804,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $539.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

