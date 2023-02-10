Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,188 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.05% of Taboola.com worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 209,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,508. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TBLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

