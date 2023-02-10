Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,033 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $300.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,312,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,324,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.