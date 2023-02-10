Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 924,024 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 924,024 shares during the quarter. Sunrun accounts for 1.5% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Sunrun worth $67,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,251. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. 567,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,785. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

