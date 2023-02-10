Pi Financial Boosts Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$0.30

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGI has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Superior Gold Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.99 million. Analysts predict that Superior Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

