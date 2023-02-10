Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 3.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

PDD traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.57. 2,514,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

