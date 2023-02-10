Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3,115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 1,910,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

