Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after buying an additional 114,109 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 242,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,878,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.54. 1,363,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,644. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.32 and its 200 day moving average is $394.71.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

