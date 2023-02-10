Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,947. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

